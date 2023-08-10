Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 585 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,379. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

