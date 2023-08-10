Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 397 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 7,837,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,295,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,240 shares of company stock worth $13,923,918. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

