Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,593. The company has a market capitalization of $465.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

