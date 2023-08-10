Piper Sandler Boosts Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $12.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.30 on Monday. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,553 shares of company stock worth $4,752,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

