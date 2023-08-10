Private Management Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 121.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

