Raymond James Cuts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

