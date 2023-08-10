Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $63.70

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.70, but opened at $61.85. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 497,453 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 1,347,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

