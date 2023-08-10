Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 239 at Barclays

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 239 ($3.05) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.80.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RYCEY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 1,882,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,771. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.