Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$980.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $838.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $439.80 and a one year high of $850.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.29.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

