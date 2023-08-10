RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of V traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.