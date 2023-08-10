Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
