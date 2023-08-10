Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,699,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 152.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 227,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $939,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

