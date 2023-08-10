Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 4,999,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,473. The company has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

