Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $330.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.13.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $229.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.99. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 39.56%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,096 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

