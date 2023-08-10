Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $62.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
SMMNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
