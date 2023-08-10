Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.
