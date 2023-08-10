SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,581. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

