Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SWK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.32. 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,775. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 561,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.