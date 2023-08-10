StockNews.com Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 956,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 381,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 213.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

