Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $32.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $865.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

