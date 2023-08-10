Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

