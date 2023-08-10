Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.27 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,843 shares of company stock worth $140,226 and have sold 38,428 shares worth $53,685. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

