Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 256,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $207,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,581. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.54.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

