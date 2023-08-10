TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.