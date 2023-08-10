Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,215,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 360,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,031.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,215,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,903 shares of company stock worth $9,883,216. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 54.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 318,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 33.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $875,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

