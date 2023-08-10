The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.