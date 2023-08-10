The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,288. The stock has a market cap of $543.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Shyft Group news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 9,885 shares of company stock worth $149,304 over the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

