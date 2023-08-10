TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TIFS traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 147.40 ($1.88). 342,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.76 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of £766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

