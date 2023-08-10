Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 378.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 337,507 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

