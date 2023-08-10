Tronox Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
Tronox Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TROX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
