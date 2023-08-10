Tronox Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Tronox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TROX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

