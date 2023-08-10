Truist Financial Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $48.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $37.03. 1,108,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,315. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.