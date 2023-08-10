Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 228,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,159. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

