Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,272. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

