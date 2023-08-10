Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,591,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135,326. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

