Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.25. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

