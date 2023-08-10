Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS:WARFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 30,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002. Wharf has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

