Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Wharf Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WARFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 30,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002. Wharf has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.
About Wharf
