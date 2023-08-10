Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 18th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 18th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

