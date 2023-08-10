White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,184 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.7 %

CLNE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 3,773,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

