White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 992,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,621. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

