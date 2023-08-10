White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 2,517,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.