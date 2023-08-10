White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,796,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,556,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

