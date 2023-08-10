White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.79. 1,621,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,179. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.96 and a 200 day moving average of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.