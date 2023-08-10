White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,256. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.