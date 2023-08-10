White Pine Capital LLC Sells 678 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

KHC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 4,147,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,128. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

