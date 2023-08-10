White Pine Capital LLC Sells 891 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

HRL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 1,313,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,957. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

