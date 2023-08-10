White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,073. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

