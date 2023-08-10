WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF remained flat at $133.49 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

