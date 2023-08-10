Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.37-5.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.37-$5.47 EPS.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $189.35 on Thursday. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

