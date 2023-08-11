1,174 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.30. The company had a trading volume of 265,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

