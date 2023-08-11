1776 Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after purchasing an additional 952,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.41. 2,910,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

